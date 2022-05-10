Recap: Western Midstream Q1 Earnings

Western Midstream WES reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Western Midstream beat estimated earnings by 20.97%, reporting an EPS of $0.75 versus an estimate of $0.62.
Revenue was up $83.32 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 4.19% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Western Midstream's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.65
|0.62
|0.57
|0.54
|EPS Actual
|0.58
|0.61
|0.55
|0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|769.34M
|736.12M
|682.70M
|657.36M
|Revenue Actual
|719.21M
|763.84M
|719.13M
|674.97M
