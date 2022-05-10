Recap: The Hackett Group Q1 Earnings

The Hackett Group HCKT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
The Hackett Group beat estimated earnings by 18.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.32.
Revenue was up $12.18 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 7.03% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at The Hackett Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|0.28
|0.29
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.33
|0.32
|0.39
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|65.72M
|67.03M
|65.28M
|61.85M
|Revenue Actual
|70.23M
|71.89M
|73.20M
|63.49M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
The Hackett Group management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $0.33 and $0.35 per share.
