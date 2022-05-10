Recap: Health Catalyst Q1 Earnings

Health Catalyst HCAT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Health Catalyst beat estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.11.
Revenue was up $12.24 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.69% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Health Catalyst's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.21
|-0.21
|-0.14
|-0.15
|EPS Actual
|-0.19
|-0.18
|0
|-0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|63.14M
|60.63M
|56.81M
|54.42M
|Revenue Actual
|64.72M
|61.74M
|59.63M
|55.85M
To track all earnings releases for Health Catalyst visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.