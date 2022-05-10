PLBY Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

PLBY Group PLBY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PLBY Group missed estimated earnings by 380.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.05.
Revenue was up $26.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.43 which was followed by a 12.31% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PLBY Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|-0.04
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|-1.33
|-0.18
|-0.24
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|84.35M
|57.66M
|46.90M
|38.47M
|Revenue Actual
|95.69M
|58.36M
|49.85M
|42.68M
To track all earnings releases for PLBY Group visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings