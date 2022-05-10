PLBY Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

PLBY Group PLBY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

PLBY Group missed estimated earnings by 380.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was up $26.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.43 which was followed by a 12.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.10 -0.04 -0.01 EPS Actual -1.33 -0.18 -0.24 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 84.35M 57.66M 46.90M 38.47M Revenue Actual 95.69M 58.36M 49.85M 42.68M

To track all earnings releases for PLBY Group visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.