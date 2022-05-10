Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Down 3%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.15% to 32,295.28 while the NASDAQ rose 1.88% to 11,842.22. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.84% to 4,024.82.



Also check this: Executives Buy Around $1.6M Of 4 Penny Stocks



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 2.6% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Appian Corporation APPN, up 34% and Cyngn Inc. CYN up 16%.



In trading on Tuesday, utilities shares fell 1.2%.



Top Headline



Fox Corporation FOXA reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.

Fox posted quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share, missing analysts’ estimates of $0.88 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $3.46 billion, versus expectations of $3.39 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. BHVN shares shot up 70% to $141.49. Pfizer Inc PFE will acquire Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding for $148.50 per share, equivalent to $11.6 billion.



Shares of Appian Corporation APPN got a boost, shooting 34% to $57.70. Appian was awarded $2.036 billion in damages against Pegasystems Inc.



CECO Environmental Corp. CECE shares were also up, gaining 26% to $5.37 after the company posted upbeat Q1 results and announced the purchase of Compass Water Solutions.



Equities Trading DOWN

Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST shares tumbled 56% to $33.97 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.



Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. DM were down 45% to $1.8961 following wider-than-expected quarterly loss.



Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR was down, falling 44% to $1.8050. Cipher Mining posted a Q1 loss of $0.07 per share.

Also check out: 4 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 3% to $100.05, while gold traded down 0.8% to $1,843.30.



Silver traded down 1.4% to $21.505 on Tuesday while copper fell 0.2% to $4.1840.





Euro zone



European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.68%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.37% and Spain’s IBEX 35 Index traded flat. The German DAX climbed 1.15%, French CAC 40 jumped 0.51% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index climbed 1.04%.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany rose to -34.3 in May from a 2-year low level of -41 in April. Industrial production in Italy came in unchanged for March. Retail sales in the UK rose 1.7% in April from a year ago.



Economics



The NFIB small business optimism index came in unchanged at 93.2 for April.



Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is set to speak at 3:00 p.m. ET.



Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Check out this: General Motors And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling



COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 83,688,180 cases with around 1,024,750 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 43,107,680 cases and 524,100 deaths, while Brazil reported over 30,574,240 COVID-19 cases with 664,240 deaths. In total, there were at least 517,866,200 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,278,370 deaths.