QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Down 3%

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 10, 2022 2:56 PM | 3 min read

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.15% to 32,295.28 while the NASDAQ rose 1.88% to 11,842.22. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.84% to 4,024.82.

Also check this: Executives Buy Around $1.6M Of 4 Penny Stocks


Leading and Lagging Sectors


Information technology shares jumped by 2.6% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Appian Corporation APPN, up 34% and Cyngn Inc. CYN up 16%.


In trading on Tuesday, utilities shares fell 1.2%.


Top Headline


Fox Corporation FOXA reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.

Fox posted quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share, missing analysts’ estimates of $0.88 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $3.46 billion, versus expectations of $3.39 billion.

 

Equities Trading UP


Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. BHVN shares shot up 70% to $141.49. Pfizer Inc PFE will acquire Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding for $148.50 per share, equivalent to $11.6 billion.


Shares of Appian Corporation APPN got a boost, shooting 34% to $57.70. Appian was awarded $2.036 billion in damages against Pegasystems Inc.


CECO Environmental Corp. CECE shares were also up, gaining 26% to $5.37 after the company posted upbeat Q1 results and announced the purchase of Compass Water Solutions.


Equities Trading DOWN

Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST shares tumbled 56% to $33.97 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.


Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. DM were down 45% to $1.8961 following wider-than-expected quarterly loss.


Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR was down, falling 44% to $1.8050. Cipher Mining posted a Q1 loss of $0.07 per share.

Also check out: 4 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying


Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 3% to $100.05, while gold traded down 0.8% to $1,843.30.


Silver traded down 1.4% to $21.505 on Tuesday while copper fell 0.2% to $4.1840.



Euro zone


European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.68%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.37% and Spain’s IBEX 35 Index traded flat. The German DAX climbed 1.15%, French CAC 40 jumped 0.51% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index climbed 1.04%.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany rose to -34.3 in May from a 2-year low level of -41 in April. Industrial production in Italy came in unchanged for March. Retail sales in the UK rose 1.7% in April from a year ago.


Economics


The NFIB small business optimism index came in unchanged at 93.2 for April.


Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is set to speak at 3:00 p.m. ET.


Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Check out this: General Motors And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling


COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 83,688,180 cases with around 1,024,750 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 43,107,680 cases and 524,100 deaths, while Brazil reported over 30,574,240 COVID-19 cases with 664,240 deaths. In total, there were at least 517,866,200 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,278,370 deaths.

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Mid-Afternoon Market UpdateEarningsNewsPenny StocksEurozoneCommoditiesSmall CapGlobalIntraday UpdateMarkets