RumbleON: Q1 Earnings Insights

RumbleON RMBL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
RumbleON missed estimated earnings by 41.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.99.
Revenue was up $355.66 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.92 which was followed by a 4.9% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at RumbleON's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.43
|0.30
|0.06
|-1.16
|EPS Actual
|1.35
|-3.25
|-1.05
|-1.93
|Revenue Estimate
|375.23M
|234.49M
|143.40M
|86.80M
|Revenue Actual
|440.91M
|221.21M
|168.35M
|104.26M
