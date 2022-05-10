Why Peloton Interactive Shares Are Plunging Today

by

reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 24% year-on-year to $964.3 million, missing the consensus of $972.88 million. Ending digital subscriptions rose 10% Y/Y to 0.976 million, and ending connected fitness subscriptions grew 42% to 2.962 million.

The gross profit fell 59% Y/Y to $184.2 million and the gross profit margin contracted by 1,610 basis points to 19.1%.

The operating expenses jumped 101% Y/Y to $920 million. The operating loss for the quarter was $(735.8) million.

The adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was $(194) million.

The company held $879.3 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

EPS loss was $(2.27) versus $(0.03) last year.

: Peloton sees Q4 revenue of about $675 million - $700 million, against the consensus of $821.68 million. It expects a Q4 adjusted EBITDA loss of $(120) million - $(115) million.

- $(115) million. The company aims to restore the business to positive free cash flow in FY23.

Price Action: PTON shares are trading lower by 27.7% at $10.21 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

