Decoding Sony's Q4 Results

Sony Group Corp SONY reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 1% year-on-year to ¥2.26 trillion.

Game & Network Services revenue was ¥665.3 billion (+¥4.9 billion), and operating income was ¥87.3 billion (+¥55.6 billion).

Music revenue was ¥294.6 billion (+¥27.2 billion), and operating income was ¥49.9 billion (+¥14 billion).

Pictures revenue was ¥312.2 billion (+¥112.1 billion), and operating income was ¥11 billion (+¥11.3 billion).

Electronics Products & Solutions revenue was ¥494.1 billion (+¥19.8 billion).

Imaging & Sensing Solutions revenue was ¥255.3 billion (+¥23.1 billion).

Consolidated total operating income grew 109% Y/Y to ¥138.6 billion. EPS was ¥88.98.

Sony held ¥2.05 trillion in cash and equivalents.

Sony benefited from solid demand for its PlayStation 5 games console amid supply constraints from component shortages and logistics disruptions, Bloomberg reports.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" played a crucial role in FY21 earnings.

Buyback: Sony looks to buyback up to 25 million shares for ¥200 billion.

Buyback: Sony looks to buyback up to 25 million shares for ¥200 billion.

Outlook: Sony expects FY22 revenue of ¥11.4 trillion and operating income of ¥1.16 trillion.

Price Action: SONY shares closed lower by 3.29% at $80.91 on Monday.

