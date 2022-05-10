QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Decoding Sony's Q4 Results

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 10, 2022 6:47 AM | 1 min read
  • Sony Group Corp SONY reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 1% year-on-year to ¥2.26 trillion.
  • Game & Network Services revenue was ¥665.3 billion (+¥4.9 billion), and operating income was ¥87.3 billion (+¥55.6 billion).
  • Music revenue was ¥294.6 billion (+¥27.2 billion), and operating income was ¥49.9 billion (+¥14 billion).
  • Pictures revenue was ¥312.2 billion (+¥112.1 billion), and operating income was ¥11 billion (+¥11.3 billion).
  • Electronics Products & Solutions revenue was ¥494.1 billion (+¥19.8 billion).
  • Imaging & Sensing Solutions revenue was ¥255.3 billion (+¥23.1 billion).
  • Consolidated total operating income grew 109% Y/Y to ¥138.6 billion. EPS was ¥88.98.
  • Sony held ¥2.05 trillion in cash and equivalents.
  • Sony benefited from solid demand for its PlayStation 5 games console amid supply constraints from component shortages and logistics disruptions, Bloomberg reports.
  • "Spider-Man: No Way Home" played a crucial role in FY21 earnings.
  • Buyback: Sony looks to buyback up to 25 million shares for ¥200 billion.
  • Outlook: Sony expects FY22 revenue of ¥11.4 trillion and operating income of ¥1.16 trillion.
  • Price Action: SONY shares closed lower by 3.29% at $80.91 on Monday.
  • Photo Via Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceBuybacksTechMedia