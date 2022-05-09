What's Going On With Tyson Foods Stock Today?

Tyson Foods Inc TSN shares seen volatility Monday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and announced strong 2022 expectations.

Tyson Foods reported second-quarter revenue of $13.12 billion, which beat the $12.84 billion estimate. The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.29 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.88 per share.

"Although we continue to see inflationary pressures across the supply chain, we are working to drive costs down by continuing to increase our efficiency, productivity, and bringing more capacity on line," said Donnie King, president and CEO of Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods said it expects full-year 2022 revenue to be between $52 billion and $54 billion versus the $51.79 billion estimate.

TSN 52-Week Range: $69.88 - $100.72

The stock was flat at 0.70% at $91.48 at press time.

Photo: Central Texas Food Bank from Flickr.