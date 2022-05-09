Tyson Foods: Q2 Earnings Insights

Tyson Foods TSN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tyson Foods beat estimated earnings by 21.81%, reporting an EPS of $2.29 versus an estimate of $1.88.
Revenue was up $1.82 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.97 which was followed by a 0.38% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tyson Foods's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.90
|2.03
|1.45
|1.12
|EPS Actual
|2.87
|2.30
|2.70
|1.34
|Revenue Estimate
|12.18B
|12.66B
|11.43B
|11.19B
|Revenue Actual
|12.93B
|12.81B
|12.48B
|11.30B
