Tyson Foods: Q2 Earnings Insights

Tyson Foods TSN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tyson Foods beat estimated earnings by 21.81%, reporting an EPS of $2.29 versus an estimate of $1.88.

Revenue was up $1.82 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.97 which was followed by a 0.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tyson Foods's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.90 2.03 1.45 1.12 EPS Actual 2.87 2.30 2.70 1.34 Revenue Estimate 12.18B 12.66B 11.43B 11.19B Revenue Actual 12.93B 12.81B 12.48B 11.30B

To track all earnings releases for Tyson Foods visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.