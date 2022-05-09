Recap: Verrica Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Verrica Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 46.81%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.47.

Revenue was down $11.57 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.86% drop in the share price the next day.

