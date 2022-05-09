Recap: Holly Energy Partners Q1 Earnings

Holly Energy Partners HEP reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Holly Energy Partners beat estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.39.
Revenue was down $6.99 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.45% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Holly Energy Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.46
|0.49
|0.45
|EPS Actual
|0.43
|0.46
|0.48
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|119.00M
|127.33M
|129.61M
|123.38M
|Revenue Actual
|118.49M
|122.58M
|126.23M
|127.18M
To track all earnings releases for Holly Energy Partners visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.