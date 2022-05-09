Recap: Holly Energy Partners Q1 Earnings

Holly Energy Partners HEP reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Holly Energy Partners beat estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.39.

Revenue was down $6.99 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.45% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Holly Energy Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.46 0.49 0.45 EPS Actual 0.43 0.46 0.48 0.48 Revenue Estimate 119.00M 127.33M 129.61M 123.38M Revenue Actual 118.49M 122.58M 126.23M 127.18M

