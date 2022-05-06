QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Meridian Bioscience's Q2 Revenues Increase 30% To $111M, Highest In Company History

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 6, 2022 3:10 PM | 1 min read
  • Meridian Bioscience Inc VIVO reported a 30% increase in Q2 sales to $111.2 million, the highest in the company's history, with both segments ahead of expectations, beating the consensus of $99.54 million.
  • Revenues from the life science division grew 32% Y/Y to $70.1 million. Diagnostic segment sales rose 29% to $41.1 million.
  • Within diagnostics, molecular assay revenues were flat at $4.4 million. Non-molecular assay revenues climbed 33% to $36.7 million.
  • In the life sciences division, revenues from molecular reagents were $40.3 million, up 7%, and revenues from immunological reagents were $29.8 million, up 91%. 
  • The company said that the product mix shifted away from molecular reagents to immunological reagents due to higher demand for COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.
  • Adjusted EPS was $0.66, ahead of the consensus of $0.47 and $0.56 a year ago.
  • The company finished the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $76.5 million.
  • Guidance: Meridian raised FY22 sales guidance to $330 million - $345 million (consensus $337.62 million), better than the previous guidance of $315 million - $330 million.
  • The guidance includes life science revenues of $185 million - $195 million, vs. the prior range of $170 million - $180 million.
  • Diagnostics revenue guidance remains unchanged at between $145 million - $150 million. 
  • The company expects an adjusted EPS of $1.30 - $1.40 (consensus $1.37) versus the earlier outlook of $1.10 - $1.30.
  • This guidance anticipates that life sciences revenues will drop in the second half of the year as demand decreases for reagents used in COVID-19 tests.
  • Price Action: VIVO shares are down 2.99% at $25.82 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceHealth CareSmall CapMoversTrading IdeasGeneral