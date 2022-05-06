QQQ
Ubiquiti: Q3 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 6, 2022 12:01 PM | 1 min read

 

Ubiquiti UI reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ubiquiti reported an EPS of $0.83.

Revenue was down $109.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.63 which was followed by a 10.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ubiquiti's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 2.29 2.29 2.34 2.18
EPS Actual 1.66 2.12 2.47 2.30
Revenue Estimate 467.79M 493.75M 463.93M 427.42M
Revenue Actual 431.60M 458.91M 477.89M 467.24M

To track all earnings releases for Ubiquiti visit their earnings calendar here.

