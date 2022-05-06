Ubiquiti: Q3 Earnings Insights

Ubiquiti UI reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ubiquiti reported an EPS of $0.83.
Revenue was down $109.17 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.63 which was followed by a 10.67% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ubiquiti's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.29
|2.29
|2.34
|2.18
|EPS Actual
|1.66
|2.12
|2.47
|2.30
|Revenue Estimate
|467.79M
|493.75M
|463.93M
|427.42M
|Revenue Actual
|431.60M
|458.91M
|477.89M
|467.24M
