Recap: Interface Q1 Earnings

Interface TILE reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 05:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Interface beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.16.
Revenue was up $34.74 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 5.29% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Interface's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.31
|0.27
|0.26
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|0.29
|0.30
|0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|324.67M
|315.17M
|292.03M
|252.70M
|Revenue Actual
|339.65M
|312.71M
|294.79M
|253.26M
To track all earnings releases for Interface visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews