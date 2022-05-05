QQQ
Here's How ADT Fared In Q1

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 5, 2022 4:44 PM | 1 min read
  • ADT Inc ADT reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 18.4% year-on-year to $1.545 billion, marginally missing the consensus of $1.55 billion.
  • The end of period recurring monthly revenue (RMR) of $365 million rose 5% Y/Y.
  • Consumer and small business revenue grew 2.3% to $1.1 billion, and Commercial revenue climbed 9%.
  • The operating margin was 4.9%, and operating income for the quarter was $76 million versus a $(16) million loss last year.
  • The company held $28 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activity totaled $308 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $601 million increased 11% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.01) missed the analyst consensus of $0.11.
  • Outlook: ADT affirmed the FY22 sales outlook of $6.2 billion - $6.4 billion, against the consensus of $6.33 billion.
  • It expects an adjusted EBITDA of $2.335 billion - $2.435 billion.
  • Price Action: ADT shares closed lower by 2.90% at $7.04 on Thursday.

