Recap: CoreCard Q1 Earnings

CoreCard CCRD reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:15 AM.
Earnings
CoreCard beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $0.8.
Revenue was up $15.37 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.68% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CoreCard's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.11
|0.26
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.30
|0.29
|0.32
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|12.25M
|8.50M
|10.58M
|8.26M
|Revenue Actual
|13.05M
|12.94M
|13.36M
|8.91M
