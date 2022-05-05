QQQ
Cardinal Health: Q3 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 5, 2022 7:25 AM | 1 min read

 

Cardinal Health CAH reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cardinal Health missed estimated earnings by 4.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.52.

Revenue was up $5.56 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cardinal Health's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.23 1.33 1.20 1.55
EPS Actual 1.27 1.29 0.77 1.53
Revenue Estimate 45.57B 41.93B 40.43B 40.09B
Revenue Actual 45.46B 43.97B 42.59B 39.27B

To track all earnings releases for Cardinal Health visit their earnings calendar here.

