Cardinal Health: Q3 Earnings Insights

Cardinal Health CAH reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cardinal Health missed estimated earnings by 4.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.52.
Revenue was up $5.56 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.03% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cardinal Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.23
|1.33
|1.20
|1.55
|EPS Actual
|1.27
|1.29
|0.77
|1.53
|Revenue Estimate
|45.57B
|41.93B
|40.43B
|40.09B
|Revenue Actual
|45.46B
|43.97B
|42.59B
|39.27B
