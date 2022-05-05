Recap: WestRock Q2 Earnings

WestRock WRK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
WestRock beat estimated earnings by 15.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $1.01.
Revenue was up $944.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.65% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at WestRock's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.64
|1.15
|0.96
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|0.65
|1.23
|1
|0.54
|Revenue Estimate
|4.95B
|5.03B
|4.71B
|4.51B
|Revenue Actual
|4.95B
|5.09B
|4.82B
|4.44B
To track all earnings releases for WestRock visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews