Recap: Global Blood Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Global Blood Therapeutics GBT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Global Blood Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 3.08%, reporting an EPS of $-1.26 versus an estimate of $-1.3.
Revenue was up $16.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 4.93% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Global Blood Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.13
|-1.11
|-1.19
|-1.01
|EPS Actual
|-1.36
|-1.13
|-1.12
|-1.21
|Revenue Estimate
|55.44M
|53.70M
|43.84M
|43.00M
|Revenue Actual
|56.10M
|52.05M
|47.55M
|39.04M
To track all earnings releases for Global Blood Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.
