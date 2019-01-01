Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Global Blood Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 3.08%, reporting an EPS of $-1.26 versus an estimate of $-1.3.
Revenue was up $16.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 4.93% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Global Blood Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.13
|-1.11
|-1.19
|-1.01
|EPS Actual
|-1.36
|-1.13
|-1.12
|-1.21
|Revenue Estimate
|55.44M
|53.70M
|43.84M
|43.00M
|Revenue Actual
|56.10M
|52.05M
|47.55M
|39.04M
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.13
|-1.11
|-1.19
|-1.01
|EPS Actual
|-1.36
|-1.13
|-1.12
|-1.21
|Revenue Estimate
|55.44M
|53.70M
|43.84M
|43.00M
|Revenue Actual
|56.10M
|52.05M
|47.55M
|39.04M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Global Blood Therapeutics using advanced sorting and filters.
Global Blood Therapeutics Questions & Answers
Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.55, which beat the estimate of $-0.61.
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.