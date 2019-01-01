Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Global Blood Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 3.08%, reporting an EPS of $-1.26 versus an estimate of $-1.3.

Revenue was up $16.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 4.93% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Global Blood Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -1.13 -1.11 -1.19 -1.01 EPS Actual -1.36 -1.13 -1.12 -1.21 Revenue Estimate 55.44M 53.70M 43.84M 43.00M Revenue Actual 56.10M 52.05M 47.55M 39.04M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.