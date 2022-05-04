Recap: TimkenSteel Q1 Earnings

TimkenSteel TMST reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 05:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TimkenSteel beat estimated earnings by 13.58%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.81.

Revenue was up $78.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 16.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TimkenSteel's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.6 0.66 0.65 0.36 EPS Actual 0.8 1.04 0.96 0.43 Revenue Estimate 315.50M 330.20M 326.40M 244.90M Revenue Actual 338.30M 343.70M 327.30M 273.60M

