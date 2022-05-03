Recap: Starbucks Q2 Earnings

Starbucks SBUX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 05:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Starbucks reported in-line EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.59.
Revenue was up $968.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.04% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Starbucks's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|0.99
|0.77
|0.53
|EPS Actual
|0.72
|1
|1.01
|0.62
|Revenue Estimate
|7.97B
|8.21B
|7.24B
|6.82B
|Revenue Actual
|8.05B
|8.15B
|7.50B
|6.67B
