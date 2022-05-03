What's Going On With Expedia Stock Today?

Expedia Group Inc EXPE shares are trading significantly lower Tuesday. The stock initially traded higher Monday following the company's better-than-expected results, but it turned lower after Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT issued guidance below analyst estimates.

Expedia reported first-quarter revenue of $2.25 billion, which beat the $2.23 billion estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company said gross bookings totaled $24.4 billion during the quarter, which was up 58% year-over-year.

Expedia reported a first-quarter earnings loss of 47 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 58 cents per share.

Hilton issued second-quarter adjusted earnings guidance of 98 cents per share to $1.03 per share versus the estimate of $1.07 per share. Hilton said it expects full-year 2022 adjusted earnings to be between $3.77 and $4.02 per share versus the estimate of $4.10 per share.

Analyst Assessment:

Piper Sandler maintained Expedia with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $231 to $225.

Credit Suisse maintained Expedia with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $231 to $225.

RBC Capital maintained Expedia with a Sector Perform rating and lowered the price target from $200 to $185.

Mizuho maintained Expedia with a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $155 to $172.

Deutsche Bank maintained Expedia with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $218 to $235.

Morgan Stanley maintained Expedia with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $215 to $210.

EXPE 52-Week Range: $136.77 - $217.72

The stock was down 13.8% at $150.74 at press time.

Photo: romaneau from Pixabay.