What's Going On With Airbnb Shares Today?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 3, 2022 10:53 AM | 1 min read

Airbnb Inc ABNB shares are trading lower by 4.29% at $146.23. Weakness is likely in sympathy with travel- and leisure-related companies Hilton Hotels Corp HLT and Expedia Group Inc EXPE.

Hilton reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 96.9% year-on-year to $1.72 billion, missing the consensus of $1.76 billion... Read More

Expedia Monday reported first-quarter revenue of $2.25 billion, which beat the $2.23 billion estimate. The company said gross bookings totaled $24.4 billion during the quarter, which was up 58% year-over-year. Shares of Expedia were initially trading higher during Monday's after-hours session... Read More

Traders and investors will be watching for Airbnb's first-quarter earnings results, confirmed for Tuesday's after-hours session.

Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Airbnb has a 52-week high of $212.58 and a 52-week low of $129.71.

