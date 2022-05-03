Restaurant Brands Q1 Earnings Exceed Expectations

by

Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR QSR reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 15.1% year-on-year to $1.45 billion, beating the consensus of $1.41 billion.

Comparable Sales for Tim Horton rose 8.4%, Burger King increased 10.3%, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen fell 3%.

Revenue for Tim Horton's climbed 16.8% Y/Y, Burger King rose 9%, and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen increased 3.5%.

General and administrative expenses increased 27.8% Y/Y. The operating margin was 31%, and operating income for the quarter was $450 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose 10.4% Y/Y.

Restaurant Brands held $895 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter totaled $234 million.

Adjusted EPS of $0.64 beat the analyst consensus of $0.63.

The company noted COVID-19 contributed to labor challenges, resulting in reduced operating hours and service modes at select restaurants and supply chain pressures.

The company's dividend of $0.54 per share will be payable on July 6, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 22, 2022.

Price Action: QSR shares closed lower by 0.23% at $56.96 on Tuesday.

