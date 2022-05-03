Recap: USA Compression Partners Q1 Earnings

USA Compression Partners USAC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
USA Compression Partners missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.07.
Revenue was up $5.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.24% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at USA Compression Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.05
|-0.1
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|-0.08
|-0.1
|-0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|159.60M
|159.23M
|160.41M
|159.85M
|Revenue Actual
|159.94M
|158.63M
|156.56M
|157.51M
