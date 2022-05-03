Recap: USA Compression Partners Q1 Earnings

USA Compression Partners USAC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

USA Compression Partners missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $5.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.24% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at USA Compression Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.05 -0.1 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.08 -0.1 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 159.60M 159.23M 160.41M 159.85M Revenue Actual 159.94M 158.63M 156.56M 157.51M

To track all earnings releases for USA Compression Partners visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.