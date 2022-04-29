QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Chevron's Q1 Profits Leap On Gas, Crude Oil Price Surge

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 29, 2022 9:22 AM | 1 min read
  • Chevron Corporation CVX posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings as profits rose nearly fourfold from last year amid a record surge in U.S. gas prices and a spike in global crude linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.  
  • Chevron's adjusted EPS came in at $3.36, up from $0.90 a year ago and beating the Street consensus forecast of $3.26.
  • "First quarter financial performance saw a return on capital employed increase and our balance sheet strengthen further," said CEO Mike Wirth.
  • Group revenues surged almost 70% from last year to $54.37 billion, smashing analysts' estimates of $47.94 billion.  
  • Chevron's worldwide net oil-equivalent production in Q1 reached 3.06 million barrels per day. 
  • Permian Basin unconventional production grew to a record 692,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, as CVX raised its 2022 guidance to 700,000 - 750,000 barrels per day, +15% Y/Y.
  • The company's US average sales price per barrel of crude oil and natural gas liquids was $77, up from $48 a year earlier. 
  • The average sales price of natural gas was $4.10 per thousand cubic feet, up from $2.15.
  • Cash flow from operations was $8.1 billion, compared with $4.2 billion in 2021.
  • Price Action: CVX shares are down 1.11% at $160.00 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsLarge CapNewsCommoditiesMarketsGeneral