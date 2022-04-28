QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Marlboro Maker Altria Clocks 2.4% Revenue Decline In Q1; Reaffirms FY22 EPS Outlook

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 28, 2022 1:00 PM | 1 min read
  • Altria Group Inc MO reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 2.4% year-on-year to $5.89 billion. Revenues net of excise taxes fell 1.3% to $4.82 billion.
  • Net revenues for smokeable products increased 0.3%, and oral tobacco products fell 2.1%.
  • Total cigarette volume declined 12%, with Marlboro shipment volume down 11.1%.
  • Marlboro retail share of the total cigarette category decreased by 0.4 share points to 42.6%, primarily due to increased macroeconomic pressures on Adult Tobacco Consumer (ATC) disposable income. Marlboro's retail share was unchanged from 4Q21.
  • Gross profit rose 3.1% Y/Y to $3.4 billion, while the margin expanded 300 basis points to 57.2%.
  • Operating margin was 48.9%, and operating income for the quarter increased by 7.2% to $2.9 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.12 beat the analyst consensus of $1.09.
  • Altria held $5.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022. Total debt of Altria amounted to $27.9 billion.
  • Outlook: Altria reaffirmed its FY22 adjusted EPS outlook of $4.79 - $4.93, versus the consensus of $4.84.
  • Price Action: MO shares are trading higher by 0.38% at $55.13 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo By Hans / 20749 Via Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceGeneral