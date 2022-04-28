PCSB Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights

PCSB Financial PCSB reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PCSB Financial missed estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $1.41 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.16% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PCSB Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.20 0.19 0.17 EPS Actual 0.22 0.25 0.23 0.25 Revenue Estimate 12.43M 12.70M 11.65M 11.42M Revenue Actual 14.45M 13.15M 13.15M 12.23M

