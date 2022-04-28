Twitter Clocks 16% Revenue Growth In Q1, Withholds Guidance Pending Elon Musk Deal

by

Twitter, Inc TWTR reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 16% year-on-year to $1.20 billion, shy of the consensus of $1.22 billion.

reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 16% year-on-year to $1.20 billion, shy of the consensus of $1.22 billion. The revenue growth reflected headwinds associated with the war in Ukraine. When excluding MoPub and MoPub Acquire, Y/Y growth was 22%.

Advertising revenue totaled $1.11 billion, up 23% Y/Y. Subscription and other revenue totaled $94 million, down 31% Y/Y.

Also Read: Twitter Admits It Removed Ukraine Open-Source Intelligence Accounts By Mistake

Twitter Admits It Removed Ukraine Open-Source Intelligence Accounts By Mistake The average mDAU was 229 million, up 15.9% Y/Y. The average US mDAU was 39.6 million, up 6.4% Y/Y. The average international mDAU was 189.4 million, up 18.1%.

The operating loss was $128 million, with a margin loss of (11)% as costs surged 35% Y/Y.

EPS of $0.90 beat the consensus of $0.03.

Twitter generated $126 million in operating cash flow and held $6.3 billion in cash and equivalents.

Twitter did not offer any outlook, given the pending acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk.

Price Action: TWTR shares traded higher by 0.64% at $48.95 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsTech