Recap: Lincoln Electric Holdings Q1 Earnings

Lincoln Electric Holdings LECO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lincoln Electric Holdings beat estimated earnings by 25.75%, reporting an EPS of $2.1 versus an estimate of $1.67.
Revenue was up $168.43 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lincoln Electric Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.57
|1.52
|1.44
|1.18
|EPS Actual
|1.61
|1.56
|1.67
|1.37
|Revenue Estimate
|821.06M
|805.57M
|787.54M
|725.27M
|Revenue Actual
|844.25M
|806.45M
|826.45M
|757.02M
To track all earnings releases for Lincoln Electric Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
