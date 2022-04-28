Recap: Lincoln Electric Holdings Q1 Earnings

Lincoln Electric Holdings LECO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lincoln Electric Holdings beat estimated earnings by 25.75%, reporting an EPS of $2.1 versus an estimate of $1.67.

Revenue was up $168.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lincoln Electric Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.57 1.52 1.44 1.18 EPS Actual 1.61 1.56 1.67 1.37 Revenue Estimate 821.06M 805.57M 787.54M 725.27M Revenue Actual 844.25M 806.45M 826.45M 757.02M

