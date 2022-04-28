West Pharmaceutical Servs: Q1 Earnings Insights

West Pharmaceutical Servs WST reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
West Pharmaceutical Servs beat estimated earnings by 8.49%, reporting an EPS of $2.3 versus an estimate of $2.12.
Revenue was up $49.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 4.6% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at West Pharmaceutical Servs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.91
|1.80
|1.74
|1.43
|EPS Actual
|2.04
|2.06
|2.46
|2.05
|Revenue Estimate
|710.20M
|687.09M
|669.38M
|611.39M
|Revenue Actual
|730.80M
|706.50M
|723.60M
|670.70M
To track all earnings releases for West Pharmaceutical Servs visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.