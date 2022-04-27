Farmers National Banc: Q1 Earnings Insights

Farmers National Banc FMNB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Farmers National Banc beat estimated earnings by 10.87%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.46.
Revenue was up $13.09 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 4.25% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Farmers National Banc's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.51
|0.43
|0.37
|EPS Actual
|0.50
|0.58
|0.55
|0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|40.80M
|36.10M
|35.20M
|34.73M
|Revenue Actual
|39.24M
|35.55M
|36.36M
|35.85M
To track all earnings releases for Farmers National Banc visit their earnings calendar here.
