Farmers National Banc: Q1 Earnings Insights

Farmers National Banc FMNB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Farmers National Banc beat estimated earnings by 10.87%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was up $13.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 4.25% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Farmers National Banc's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.51 0.43 0.37 EPS Actual 0.50 0.58 0.55 0.51 Revenue Estimate 40.80M 36.10M 35.20M 34.73M Revenue Actual 39.24M 35.55M 36.36M 35.85M

