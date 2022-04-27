Mastech Digital: Q1 Earnings Insights

Mastech Digital MHH reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Mastech Digital missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.35.
Revenue was up $9.98 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.69% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mastech Digital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.35
|0.23
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|0.38
|0.29
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|59.90M
|57.65M
|52.37M
|50.08M
|Revenue Actual
|59.05M
|59.53M
|53.66M
|49.77M
To track all earnings releases for Mastech Digital visit their earnings calendar here.
