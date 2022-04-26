Recap: Manhattan Associates Q1 Earnings

Manhattan Associates MANH reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Manhattan Associates beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.45.
Revenue was up $22.11 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 4.91% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Manhattan Associates's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.39
|0.54
|0.43
|0.32
|EPS Actual
|0.48
|0.71
|0.61
|0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|162.84M
|164.23M
|156.94M
|143.87M
|Revenue Actual
|171.49M
|169.19M
|166.11M
|156.85M
To track all earnings releases for Manhattan Associates visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.