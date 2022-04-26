UMB Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

UMB Financial UMBF reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
UMB Financial beat estimated earnings by 29.94%, reporting an EPS of $2.17 versus an estimate of $1.67.
Revenue was up $31.02 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 5.18% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at UMB Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.85
|1.80
|1.78
|1.44
|EPS Actual
|1.62
|1.95
|1.80
|1.91
|Revenue Estimate
|328.87M
|322.75M
|311.78M
|309.85M
|Revenue Actual
|329.35M
|317.67M
|332.66M
|303.01M
To track all earnings releases for UMB Financial visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings