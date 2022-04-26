QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

United Bankshares: Q1 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 26, 2022 9:01 AM | 1 min read

 

United Bankshares UBSI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

United Bankshares reported in-line EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.6.

Revenue was down $46.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Bankshares's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.56 0.66 0.71 0.72
EPS Actual 0.56 0.71 0.73 0.83
Revenue Estimate 244.93M 244.14M 261.50M 274.54M
Revenue Actual 237.73M 250.20M 249.36M 283.53M

To track all earnings releases for United Bankshares visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews