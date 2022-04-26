United Bankshares: Q1 Earnings Insights

United Bankshares UBSI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
United Bankshares reported in-line EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.6.
Revenue was down $46.01 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.09% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at United Bankshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.56
|0.66
|0.71
|0.72
|EPS Actual
|0.56
|0.71
|0.73
|0.83
|Revenue Estimate
|244.93M
|244.14M
|261.50M
|274.54M
|Revenue Actual
|237.73M
|250.20M
|249.36M
|283.53M
To track all earnings releases for United Bankshares visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews