QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UPS Stock Gains After Beating Q1 Estimates, Plans $2B Share Buyback In FY22

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 26, 2022 9:00 AM | 1 min read
  • United Parcel Service, Inc.UPS reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 6.4% year-over-year to $24.4 billion, beating the consensus of $23.79 billion.
  • U.S. Domestic Segment revenue increased by 8% Y/Y to $15.12 billion, driven by a 9.5% increase in revenue per piece. The adjusted operating margin was 11.3%, up by 83 bps.
  • International Segment revenue increased by 5.8% Y/Y to $4.88 billion, driven by a 10.5% increase in revenue per piece. The adjusted operating margin was 23%, down by 70 bps.
  • Supply Chain Solutions Segment revenue increased by 2% Y/Y to $4.38 billion, led by Forwarding, which grew 25%, and adjusted operating margin expanded by 180 bps to 11%.
  • Adjusted EPS improved by 10.1% Y/Y to $3.05, beating the consensus of $2.88.
  • Consolidated operating profit increased by 17.6% Y/Y to $3.3 billion and was up 12.1% adjusted.
  • UPS generated cash from operating activities for Q1 of $4.48 billion and Free cash flow of $3.91 billion. Adjusted return on invested capital was 31.4%.
  • FY22 Outlook reaffirmed: UPS expects consolidated revenue of about $102 billion vs. a consensus of $102.09 billion. It sees an adjusted operating margin of ~13.7% and an adjusted return on invested capital above 30%.
  • Capital expenditures are expected to be 5.4% of revenue or ~$5.5 billion, and dividend payments to be around $5.2 billion.
  • UPS plans to double the amount of share repurchases for 2022, taking the target to $2 billion for the year.
  • Price Action: UPS shares are trading higher by 1.77% at $192.72 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas