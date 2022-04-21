QQQ
Recap: BJ's Restaurants Q1 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 21, 2022 5:26 PM | 1 min read

BJ's Restaurants BJRI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 04:02 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BJ's Restaurants beat estimated earnings by 123.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.26.

Revenue was up $75.42 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 4.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BJ's Restaurants's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.02 0.11 0.17 -0.66
EPS Actual -0.20 -0.13 0.26 -0.14
Revenue Estimate 298.19M 293.40M 284.34M 205.12M
Revenue Actual 291.27M 282.18M 290.28M 223.31M

To track all earnings releases for BJ's Restaurants visit their earnings calendar here..

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings