Recap: BJ's Restaurants Q1 Earnings

BJ's Restaurants BJRI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 04:02 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BJ's Restaurants beat estimated earnings by 123.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.26.
Revenue was up $75.42 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 4.28% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BJ's Restaurants's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|0.11
|0.17
|-0.66
|EPS Actual
|-0.20
|-0.13
|0.26
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|298.19M
|293.40M
|284.34M
|205.12M
|Revenue Actual
|291.27M
|282.18M
|290.28M
|223.31M
To track all earnings releases for BJ's Restaurants visit their earnings calendar here..
