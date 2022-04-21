Recap: Home BancShares Q1 Earnings

Home BancShares HOMB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Home BancShares missed estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.38.

Revenue was down $31.55 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Home BancShares's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.44 0.46 0.43 EPS Actual 0.45 0.45 0.48 0.55 Revenue Estimate 167.84M 167.17M 174.31M 172.47M Revenue Actual 170.98M 173.82M 172.37M 193.36M

