Recap: Home BancShares Q1 Earnings

Home BancShares HOMB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Home BancShares missed estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.38.
Revenue was down $31.55 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.46% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Home BancShares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.44
|0.46
|0.43
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|0.45
|0.48
|0.55
|Revenue Estimate
|167.84M
|167.17M
|174.31M
|172.47M
|Revenue Actual
|170.98M
|173.82M
|172.37M
|193.36M
To track all earnings releases for Home BancShares visit their earnings calendar here..
