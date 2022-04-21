QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Pool Corp Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates Aided By High Demand For Outdoor Living Products

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 21, 2022 8:34 AM | 1 min read
  • Pool Corp POOL reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 33% year-on-year, to $1.41 billion, beating the consensus of $1.27 billion.
  • Revenue growth was supported by strong demand for outdoor living products in addition to elevated price inflation of approximately 10% to 12%.
  • EPS of $4.41 beat the consensus of $3.15.
  • Gross profit increased 49% Y/Y to $447.2 million, while gross margin rose 330 basis points Y/Y to 31.7%.
  • Selling and administrative expenses rose 23% Y/Y to $211.5 million.
  • Operating margin expanded 450 basis points to 16.7%, and the operating income for the quarter rose 83% to $235.7 million.
  • Cash and equivalents totaled $35.4 million as of March 31, 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $249 million increased 78% Y/Y.
  • "Throughout the quarter, inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints persisted, but our skilled execution allowed us to deliver remarkable results once again," said CEO Peter D. Arvan.
  • Outlook: Pool raised FY22 EPS guidance to $18.34 - $19.09 from $17.19 - $17.94, against the consensus of $17.66.
  • Price Action: POOL shares closed higher by 0.47% at $431.82 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidance