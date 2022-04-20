Recap: United Airlines Holdings Q1 Earnings

United Airlines Holdings UAL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
United Airlines Holdings missed estimated earnings by 0.71%, reporting an EPS of $-4.24 versus an estimate of $-4.21.
Revenue was up $4.34 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48 which was followed by a 3.42% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at United Airlines Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-2.08
|-1.63
|-4.23
|-7.05
|EPS Actual
|-1.60
|-1.02
|-3.91
|-7.50
|Revenue Estimate
|7.99B
|7.64B
|5.25B
|3.27B
|Revenue Actual
|8.19B
|7.75B
|5.47B
|3.22B
To track all earnings releases for United Airlines Holdings visit their earnings calendar here..
