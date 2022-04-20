QQQ
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For April 20, 2022: Procter & Gamble, Lululemon, Netflix, And More

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 20, 2022 9:28 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Brief
  • Windtree Therapeutics shares are trading 40% higher during Wednesday’s pre-market session.
  • Sono Group stock is down 5.92% during Wednesday’s pre-market session.

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” features the top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

Netflix Inc NFLX shares slumped over 27% during Wednesday’s pre-market session after announcing less-than-expected first-quarter revenue and a loss of net paid subscribers.

ASML Holding NV ASML shares are trading 5.97% higher during Wednesday’s pre-market session amid the company's better than expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

Abbott Laboratories ABT shares are trading 2.68% lower during Wednesday’s pre-market session after reporting better than expected EPS and revenue results.

Procter & Gamble Co PG shares are trading 1.31% higher during Wednesday’s pre-market session after the company reported better than expected EPS and sales growth.

Sono Group NV SEV shares are trading 5.92% lower during Wednesday’s pre-market session due to profit-taking after the company reported its 2021 financial results on Tuesday. The stock jumped over 65% during Tuesday's trading session.

Also Read: No Parallels Between Netflix And Tesla, Says Ark Analyst

Anthem Inc ANTM beat estimated earnings by 5.63%, reporting an EPS of $8.25. At the same time, revenue grew by $5.79 billion over the same period last year, causing shares to move 2.31% higher during Wednesday’s pre-market session.

Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU aims to double its revenue to $12.5 billion by 2026 through its Power of Three ×2 growth strategy, which includes a plan to fold men's and digital revenues and quadruple international revenues relative to 2021.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc WINT shares are trading 40% higher during Wednesday’s pre-market session as the company announced topline results from its phase 2 seismic study of istaroxime in early cardiogenic results.

