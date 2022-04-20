QQQ
5 Stocks To Watch For April 20, 2022

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 20, 2022 5:02 AM | 1 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects The Procter & Gamble Company PG to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $18.73 billion before the opening bell. Procter & Gamble shares rose 0.6% to $160.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Netflix Inc NFLX reported downbeat revenue for its first quarter. Global streaming paid partnership increased 6.7% year-over-year to 221.64 million, while global streaming paid net additions were down 200 thousand. Netflix shares dipped 25.6% to $259.49 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Tesla, Inc. TSLA to have earned $2.26 per share on revenue of $17.76 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Tesla shares fell 1% to $1,017.50 in pre-market trading.

  • International Business Machines Corp IBM announced better-than-expected financial results for its first quarter. The company said it expects full-year 2022 constant currency revenue to grow at the high end of the mid-single digit range. The company continues to expect $10 billion to $10.5 billion in full-year 2022 free cash flow. IBM shares gained 1.7% to $131.35 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories ABT to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $11.02 billion before the opening bell. Abbott shares gained 0.6% to $120.70 in pre-market trading.

