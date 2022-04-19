5 Stocks To Watch For April 19, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Johnson & Johnson JNJ to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $23.67 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares fell 0.1% to $177.58 in after-hours trading.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday. J.B. Hunt shares gained 1.1% to $173.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Netflix, Inc. NFLX to have earned $2.90 per share on revenue of $7.93 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Netflix shares gained 0.9% to $341.00 in after-hours trading.

NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR reported preliminary results for its first quarter. The company lowered its revenue guidance and now expects net revenue to be between $202 million and $212 million, compared to previous guidance of $225 million to $240 million. It plans to release the full results on April 27, 2022. NetGear shares dipped 11.4% to $20.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT to report quarterly earnings at $6.21 per share on revenue of $15.55 billion before the opening bell. Lockheed Martin shares gained 0.1% to $467.54 in after-hours trading.

