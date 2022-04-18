QQQ
5 Stocks To Watch For April 18, 2022

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 18, 2022 3:33 AM | 1 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Bank of America Corporation BAC to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $23.11 million before the opening bell. Bank of America shares gained 0.2% to $37.65 in after-hours trading.
  • DiDi Global Inc. DIDI said its total revenue dropped to 40.8 billion yuan ($6.40 billion) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, down from 46.7 billion yuan in the year-ago period. The company also announced plans to hold an extraordinary general meeting on May 23 to vote on its US delisting plans. DiDi Global shares gained 0.8% to $2.48 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW to have earned $0.84 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Charles Schwab shares gained 0.1% to $82.81 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • After the closing bell, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion. J.B. Hunt shares gained 1.4% to $174.33 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion before the opening bell. Bank of New York Mellon shares gained 0.6% to $47.58 in after-hours trading.

