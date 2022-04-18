5 Stocks To Watch For April 18, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Bank of America Corporation BAC to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $23.11 million before the opening bell. Bank of America shares gained 0.2% to $37.65 in after-hours trading.

DiDi Global Inc. DIDI said its total revenue dropped to 40.8 billion yuan ($6.40 billion) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, down from 46.7 billion yuan in the year-ago period. The company also announced plans to hold an extraordinary general meeting on May 23 to vote on its US delisting plans. DiDi Global shares gained 0.8% to $2.48 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW to have earned $0.84 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Charles Schwab shares gained 0.1% to $82.81 in after-hours trading.

