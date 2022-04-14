LXRandCo Registers 18% Revenue Growth In March

by

LXRandCo Inc LXR GGBBF reported its monthly revenue update. For March, it realized total net revenue of C$1.8 million (+18% year-over-year), inclusive of an E-commerce net revenue of C$1.3 million (+106% Y/Y).

reported its monthly revenue update. For March, it realized total net revenue of C$1.8 million (+18% year-over-year), inclusive of an E-commerce net revenue of C$1.3 million (+106% Y/Y). Latest twelve months ending March 31, 2022, LXRandCo's net revenue was C$19.7 million (+92% Y/Y), including an E-commerce net revenue of C$12 million (+140% Y/Y).

Q1 revenues totaled C$4.27 million, of which E-commerce was C$3.16 million.

For FY22, LXRandCo expects revenue of C$25 million - C$30 million.

Price Action: LXR shares are trading higher by 4.55% at C$0.12 on TSX on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.