5 Stocks To Watch For April 6, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects RPM International Inc. RPM to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.41 million before the opening bell. RPM shares slipped 0.4% to $82.80 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.41 million before the opening bell. RPM shares slipped 0.4% to $82.80 in after-hours trading. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH reported upbeat results for its second quarter. The company also said it sees Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.67 to $0.83 on sales of $435 million to $475 million. SMART Global shares fell 1% to $22.95 in the after-hours trading session.

reported upbeat results for its second quarter. The company also said it sees Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.67 to $0.83 on sales of $435 million to $475 million. SMART Global shares fell 1% to $22.95 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI to have earned $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Levi Strauss shares gained 0.7% to $19.84 in after-hours trading.

Check out this: Alphabet And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Check out our premarket coverage here

Longeveron Inc. LGVN filed for a $50 million mixed securities offering. Longeveron shares dipped 7.1% to $10.78 in the after-hours trading session.

filed for a $50 million mixed securities offering. Longeveron shares dipped 7.1% to $10.78 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $575.76 million before the opening bell. Greenbrier shares gained 0.2% to $47.00 in after-hours trading.

Also check out: Executives Buy Around $1M Of 4 Penny Stocks