Earnings Scheduled For April 5, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Acuity Brands AYI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $884.62 million.

• Lindsay LNN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $187.09 million.

• Cognyte Software CGNT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $129.55 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Array Technologies ARRY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $213.82 million.

• Landec LNDC is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Novagold Resources NG is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SMART Glb Hldgs SGH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $435.41 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.